DNA tests to verify Kerala woman's claim on child given for adoption

A DNA test of a one-year-old adopted child, and a woman and her partner, who claim to be the child's biological parents, are being conducted in Thiruvananthapuram.

The child was brought back from it foster care parents in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after Thiruvananthapuram native Anupama Chandran moved to court alleging that the child was given for adoption by her father without her consent soon after birth in October 2020.

Though she had been approaching the authorities over the last few months, her requests were rejected by the district child welfare committee that declared the child legally free for adoption.

The Thiruvananthapuram family court had also stalled the adoption procedure following the controversies. The child was taken back from the adoptive parents.

Government sources said that even if it was proved in the DNA test that Anupama and her partner Ajith were the biological parents of the child, a decision on handing over the child would be taken only through the court.

