Do not resume air and trains services in TN till May 31: CM to PM

With Tamil Nadu witnessing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked the Centre not to resume regular air and train services till May 31.

During a video-conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami told him that 13,284 people consisting of migrant labourers and those who came for treatment have been sent back to their native states in 12 trains.

He also said the state was planned to send willing migrant labourers and others in 61 trains from Monday to Sunday.

“I request you not to begin regular Air services till 31.5.2020. We know from Press that regular train service to Chennai and from Chennai will commence from 12th May. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, do not permit train service up to 31.5.2020, in my state,” Palaniswami told Modi.

The Railways has plans to operate special trains between New Delhi and Chennai from May 12. The state has over 7,000 cases and the number of patients is on an upward swing.

Meanwhile, the relaxations in lockdown restrictions came into effect on Monday with standalone shops opening in Chennai and elsewhere in the state.