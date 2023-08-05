Do not summon children to police stations to record statements, Child rights panel tells Kerala police

'Don't summon children to police station for statement'

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday directed the state police to ensure that children were not summoned to police stations for recording their statements in any case.

Commission member, P P Syamaladevi, in an order, directed the state DGP to ensure that children under the age of 15 are not called to police stations to record their statements and said the principle of "best interest of the child" must be adhered to.

The commission's directions came in the wake of two incidents in which children were called to police stations to record their statements in separate cases.

Syamaladevi told PTI that despite existing laws under the Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), there are instances of children being summoned to police stations.

The Commission observed that summoning a child might cause them mental stress. The commission cited a case pertaining to the abuse of a child by a neighbour and another regarding a school teacher beating up a student.

