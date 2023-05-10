Doctor was inexperienced: Kerala health minister's remark on stabbing incident stirs row

A remark by Kerala health minister Veena George that the young doctor stabbed to death by a patient could have got scared owing to her "inexperience" triggered strong resentment.

"The house surgeon lacked enough experience. Hence, she might have got scared. That was what I could learn from doctors," the minister said while grieving over the incident.

The minister also said that there was adequate security at the Kottarakkara hospital in Kollam district where Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a school teacher, identified as Sandeep.

Doctors, who went on a flash strike, have strongly reacted to the minister's remark and demanded her to withdraw the remark.

Reacting to the incident, the agitated doctors said that while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was having heavy security cover, the repeated pleas of the doctors to provide adequate security was being ignored by the government despite a series of incidents of attack on doctors.

Opposition leaders V D Satheesan of the Congress asked whether doctors should "learn martial arts" to protect themselves.

The Indian Medical Association-Kerala chapter and other forums of doctors went on a flash stir following the incident. Doctors would keep off from all services, except emergency care till Thursday morning.

According to the doctors' forums, during the last one year alone 130 instances of attack on doctors and hospital staff were reported in Kerala. The doctors' forums had gone on stir on many occasions demanding proper security to hospitals and stringent laws to curb such incidents.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a comprehensive probe would be conducted into the incident.