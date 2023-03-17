Doctors in Kerala protest against attacks on them

Doctors of private and government hospitals in Kerala went on a strike on Friday to protest against the attack on doctors and healthcare workers.

Various organisations of doctors joined the strike by keeping off from all services, except emergency cases and casualty duties, from 6 am to 6 pm.

The India Medical Association's Kerala branch made the call for strike in view of the recent attack on a doctor at a private hospital in Kozhikode and the delay in nabbing the accused.

Attack on doctors and health care workers were on a rise. Over the last two years nearly 150 incidents were reported.