The functioning of most government and private hospitals in Kerala was hit on Friday owing to the dawn to dusk stir by doctors in protest against the Centre's decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

The Indian Medical Association has called for the stir.

Doctors kept off from out-patient clinics. With prominent organisations of doctors in government hospitals and government medical colleges too joining the stir, patients who turned up at out-patient clinics faced hardships.