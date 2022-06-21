Doctors suspended for alleged lapses in kidney transplant in Kerala

Two doctors at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram were placed under suspension on Monday following alleged lapses in a kidney transplant, which led to the recipient's death.

Thiruvananthapuram native Suresh Kumar (62), who underwent kidney transplant surgery on Sunday night, died on Monday. It was alleged that the delay on the part of the doctors in performing the surgery led to his death.

Health Minister Veena George said heads of the nephrology and urology departments were placed under suspension based on the preliminary inquiry report, which found that prima facie, there were lapses in coordination.

The kidney was transported from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday afternoon after the police created a 'green corridor' for the purpose.

But it was alleged that owing to the lack of coordination among the doctors, the surgery was performed over four hours after the organ was brought to the hospital.