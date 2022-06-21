Doctors suspended for 'lapses' in kidney transplant

Doctors suspended for alleged lapses in kidney transplant in Kerala

Health Minister Veena George said heads of the nephrology and urology departments were placed under suspension based on preliminary inquiry report

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 21 2022, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 06:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two doctors at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram were placed under suspension on Monday following alleged lapses in a kidney transplant, which led to the recipient's death.

Thiruvananthapuram native Suresh Kumar (62), who underwent kidney transplant surgery on Sunday night, died on Monday. It was alleged that the delay on the part of the doctors in performing the surgery led to his death.

Health Minister Veena George said heads of the nephrology and urology departments were placed under suspension based on the preliminary inquiry report, which found that prima facie, there were lapses in coordination.

The kidney was transported from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday afternoon after the police created a 'green corridor' for the purpose.

But it was alleged that owing to the lack of coordination among the doctors, the surgery was performed over four hours after the organ was brought to the hospital.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Kidney transplanation
India News

What's Brewing

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Refugees and the cities we need now

Refugees and the cities we need now

The role of mental health in skin treatments

The role of mental health in skin treatments

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

 