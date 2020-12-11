Dog dragged along streets by tying it to car in Kerala

One person was held by the police at Ernakulam district in Kerala on charges of tying a dog to his car and dragging it through the streets.

The inhumane act took place near Chengamanad in the suburbs of Ernakulam on Friday morning. The incident came to light after a two-wheeler rider who spotted the dog being dragged shot it using a phone camera and posted it on social media.

Yusuf, 62, a native of the locality, was held by the Chengamanad police by evening. He was learnt to have told the police that his family was not happy with the pet dog and hence he made a bid to abandon it.

After the video of the inhumane act went viral on social media, an animal rights forum reported to the police and the police traced the accused. The dog, that was abandoned by Yusuf, was shifted to a shelter run by Daya Animal Welfare Organisation.

Akhil, who shot the video, said that once he enquired Yusuf why he was dragging the dog like this, to which the latter responded rudely. Various Sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act would be invoked against the accused, said the police.

Yusuf, who is a taxi driver by profession was held by the police using his vehicle's registration number. The state Motor Vehicles Department was also initiating steps to suspend his driving license.

Ambili Purackal, founder co-ordinator of Daya Animal Welfare Organisation, said that it was a female local breed aged around five only. The dog is now safe, she said.