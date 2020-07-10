Dog running with PPE kit in its mouth goes viral

Dog running with PPE kit in its mouth goes viral, draws flak

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jul 10 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 22:46 ist

Photographs of a dog running with a PPE (personal protective equipment) in its mouth have gone viral in the social media drawing flak from the general public, particularly during Covid-19 times.

The dog carrying the PPE near a Covid-19 care centre here has caused serious concern over the manner in which such equipment were being handled. However, it is not known whether the PPE in the dog's mouth was a new one that might have fallen off an ambulance or a used one disposed of indiscriminately, a health department official said.

This is the second such instance of a PPE being found on a road here a few days ago. Many social activists have appealed to the health department to handle the PPE, including masks, carefully and take proper steps when being discarded, as it might lead to infections.

