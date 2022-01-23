Don’t give religious colour to student’s suicide: Madurai Archbishop

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintaining that attempts towards a forced conversion led to the suicide of a 17-year-old girl student of a missionary school, the Archbishop of Madurai on Sunday rejected the claim and appealed to everyone not to give “religious colour” to the student’s death.

In a two-page statement, Rev Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai, also said he was amused at Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai taking the conversion cudgel in his hands instead of trying to ensure justice for the girl through legal means.

“We don’t consider the statements by Annamalai as that of his individual opinion. We take these statements as part of the false narrative being spread in the country by majoritarian communal forces,” Pappusamy said in the statement.

The archbishop’s statement comes as the BJP continues to blame attempts to convert the girl to Christianity as the reason for her suicide. The BJP, while protesting against the “inaction” in the case, has blamed the ruling DMK and Thanjavur district police for “trying to conceal the truth.”

While BJP alleges “forced conversion” and points to the “dying declaration” of the girl, Thanjavur District Superintendent of Police (SP) C Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said such an angle has not come out in the initial stages of the investigation.

The BJP has held protests in Thanjavur and Chennai demanding justice for the 17-year-old student who died on January 19, exactly 10 days after she attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. On Sunday, Annamalai demanded action against the school and appropriate compensation to the family of the student and a government job for one of the family members.

In a video that is said to have been recorded before her death, the girl said she was being “tortured” by her hostel warden ever since she shunned a proposal to “convert” to Christianity two years ago. Hostel warden Sagayamari (62) has been arrested on a complaint filed by the father of the girl and she has been booked under various sections of IPC and JJ Act.

In the statement, the archbishop rejected the accusation that the girl was under pressure to convert. “People know the services of the minority community in imparting education. In institutions run by us, everyone will appreciate the fact that the religious majority studies in large numbers. The institutions are never involved in the conversion and we don’t accept the charge of forcing to convert,” he said.

