Don’t interfere in matters relating to aadheenams: Palaniswami to Stalin

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu should stop interfering in the affairs of the aadheenams (Tamil Shaivite monasteries) and “learn” to respect the centuries-old traditions being followed by the mutts.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the head of the Dharumapuram Aadheenam in Mayiladuthurai in the Cauvery Delta region, Palaniswami refused to comment on the row between the Hindu, Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and Podhu Dikshithars (priests) of the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple.

“It is a matter of belief. We will comment only after ascertaining complete details. We won’t comment in a hurry,” he said on the Podhu Dikshithars refusing to allow a HR&CE team to check the accounts of the temple.

Palaniswami, who sought the blessings of the Dharumapuram Aadheenam, criticised the DMK government for banning the Pattina Pravesam (carrying the head of the mutt on a palanquin) without consulting anyone. “This event has been happening for the past 500 years. The previous AIADMK and DMK government have never interfered in the functioning of the aadheenams. But this government is hell-bent on interfering in the affairs of the aadheenams,” Palaniswami charged.

He also said the DMK government made a U-turn by allowing the pattina pravesam after the AIADMK raised the issue in the Assembly. Palaniswami also asked journalists to stop asking about V K Sasikala, maintaining that she was not in the party, and she has no connection with AIADMK.

To a question, Palaniswami said the AIADMK was the principal opposition party in the state. “If you take the 2021 elections, the difference of vote share between ruling DMK and AIADMK is just 3 per cent. Even if one takes the strength in the assembly, the AIADMK is the principal opposition party,” he said.