Don’t print photos of leaders on books: HC to TN govt

Don’t print photos of leaders on school bags, textbooks: Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu govt

Stalin had asked the School Education Department to distribute bags with photographs of Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 07 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 20:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to stop printing photographs of Chief Ministers and other political functionaries in schools bags, textbooks, and stationery items distributed for free to government school students. 

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu passed the order while hearing a PIL that sought directions to the government on the issue. 

"It is abhorring that school books or school bags meant for school-going children who do not have a right to vote would carry photographs of public functionaries even if the functionary is the Chief Minister of the State,” the bench said. 

The bench also asked the state government not to misuse public funds for printing photographs of leaders. “The State should ensure that such practice is not continued in future," the court added. 

The court’s observation comes a fortnight after Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the School Education Department to distribute bags with photographs of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the Assembly that Stalin gave the go-ahead as changing the photographs would cost Rs 13 crore to the exchequer. 

Stalin has also done away with the practice of printing the photographs of the Chief Minister on the certificates awarded to Best Teachers on Teachers’ Day. Even the tokens issued for distributing Rs 4,000 as Covid-19 relief and the bag containing 14 grocery items distributed to ration card holders did not have the photograph of the Chief Minister. 

It has been the practice of political parties in Tamil Nadu to print photographs of their leaders in school bags and certificates among other things when they are in power. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu
India News
M K Stalin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 