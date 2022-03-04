Don't call it anti-BJP, KCR now on his 'federal front' endeavor

Days after calling upon the like minded parties and people to unite “to throw out the BJP from power”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has now appealed not to portray his “federal front” endeavor as anti-BJP.

After meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai about a fortnight back, Rao held political discussions with the Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday.

“Who said? Who says (it is against the BJP)?” Rao retorted when a query was raised regarding his “anti-BJP” front proposal in a press conference addressed later by the two CMs.

“An effort has begun to put India on the right path (of development), and talks in this regard are on. But let me make it clear, this is not anti-BJP, anti-Congress. There is not any third front, fourth front as such yet,” Rao replied while asking “not to give any name” to the purported alliance.

Meeting soon

The TRS chief however said that he is engaged in talks with nationwide leaders. “We will all meet soon at one place to decide on the agenda, how to carry forward to provide the nation a new direction.”

“Even after about 75 years of independence, the country did not develop as it should have. Neighboring China and other countries have grown better. The nation is not being run properly and it is the duty of every Indian to set things right.”

Earlier, Rao handed over two cheques of Rs 10 lakh each, to the family members of the two jawans from Jharkhand martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes with the Chinese troops in June 2020.

Colonel Santhosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar Regiment, who died along with 19 other Indian soldiers in the violent clash was from Telangana. Rao's government had then provided Rs five crore ex-gratia, a government job and a residential plot to the family of Babu.

Rao also met JMM chief Shibu Soren and recalled that the party patriarch was one of the first leaders to have stood in support of the Telangana statehood agitation

