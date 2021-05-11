Don't gift me my books, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary tells officials

Don't gift me my books: TN Chief Secy tells officials

A writer and a motivational speaker, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday directed government officials not to buy books he has written and give them to him at events.

He also warned them that money will be deducted from them and deposited into a government account if it is found that they spent public funds to buy the books.

Irai Anbu, known for his integrity, and honesty, also wrote to the School Education Department asking officials not to buy his books till he holds the post of Chief Secretary under any pressure.

Pointing to the practice of gifting books to government functionaries instead of flower bouquets, Irai Anbu told officials not to buy books written by him using their own money or government funds.

“Do not buy books written by me and give them to me. If it is found that the officer had spent from government funds to buy the book, the money will be collected from him, and deposited to the government account. I also appeal to officers not to spend from their pocket,” he said.

Irai Anbu was hand-picked by new Chief Minister M K Stalin as the Chief Secretary.

