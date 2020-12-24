Don't grant permissions to parties for gram sabha meetings: Tamil Nadu govt tells district collectors

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday asked district collectors not to allow political parties or individuals to conduct gram sabha meetings contending that it violates the Panchayat Raj Act, close on the heels of opposition DMK holding such meetings and passing resolutions against the AIADMK dispensation.

In a directive, the government also warned action against political parties if they go against the law and conduct such meetings. The DMK had on Wednesday launched a major campaign “Let us Reject AIADMK” through which the party plans to hold gram sabha meetings in 16,500 villages and pass resolutions against the current dispensation.

Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department, said gram sabhas are apolitical in nature and accused a few political parties of using the meetings to create confusion among people. “District Collectors should not give permission for holding such meetings,” Verma said in the directive.

“Since the government has not allowed conduct of such gram sabha meetings, if political parties misuse the name and hold such political meetings, action will be taken against them,” the bureaucrat said.