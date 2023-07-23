Don't merge Ananthapuri FM with Akashvani AM radio station in Kerala: Congress to Centre

The opposition Congress in Kerala has requested the Centre not to merge the Ananthapuri FM and Akashvani AM radio stations here, claiming that it would lead to loss of employment to many dedicated and hardworking casual staff.

In a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan has said that many of the employees who would lose their jobs due to the merger have served the two institutions for years and are presently facing financial hardship.

He said it would also be difficult for them to find other suitable jobs given their age.

Also Read | Kerala govt launches social media bidding game to woo tourists

Satheesan, in his letter requesting the minister to retract the decision to merge the two stations, also said that Ananthapuri FM holds historical significance as the first FM station in Trivandrum and it has garnered a massive listener base of over 45 lakh individuals.

Besides that, it was also a revenue-generating station which contributes approximately Rs 1.5 crore annually, he claimed and said that given its financial viability, "accommodating another transmitter would not be a burden and would further strengthen the broadcasting sector in the region".

"It is learned that most capital cities have two transmitters for FM broadcasts, and Trivandrum could certainly benefit from one more. This additional transmitter would not only ensure better coverage but also contribute to increased accessibility and diversity in broadcasting services for the citizens of Trivandrum," he said in the letter.

The letter was sent by Satheesan after he received pleas for help from employees of the station who lost their jobs after the station stopped broadcasting.