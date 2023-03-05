Don't panic, people of Tamil Nadu are friendly, Guv Ravi tells migrant workers

Don't panic, people of TN are friendly, says Guv Ravi

On Saturday, CM M K Stalin had assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant labourers in TN are safe

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday sought to assuage any apprehensions of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu in the wake of alleged rumours of some of them being attacked in the state, saying the TN people were nice and friendly.

The workers need not panic, the Raj Bhavan said in tweets posted in Tamil, English and Hindi.

"Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security," Raj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar all migrant labourers in the state are safe and that the police has registered cases against two journalists of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the safety of the migrant workers and at the same time see to it that youth belonging to Tamil Nadu get employment in companies located in the state.

