Dramatic scenes of rescue during heavy rains in Telangana

TV channels showed a viral video of an infant being carried in a plastic tub on the head of a man in neck-deep water at Manthani

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 14 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 22:32 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The incessant rains and inundation of a number of residential localities in Telangana threw up dramatic visuals of people being saved from flood-waters on Thursday.

In a scene reminiscent of the film 'Baahubali', TV channels showed a viral video of an infant being carried in a plastic tub on the head of a man in neck-deep water at Manthani town.

In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two persons stranded on a water tank surrounded by water at Mancherial.

On a request from the state government, the IAF launched a Chetak helicopter on the mission to rescue two persons who had taken refuge on the top of the tank to escape the overflowing waters of Godavari river, a defence release said here.

Both the persons were rescued by a winch and dropped at a safe location, it said. The helicopter flew within an hour of the request from the Air Force Station at Hakimpet here at 11.30 AM. TRS sources said its MLA Balka Suman spoke to the State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and got the helicopter to save the two.

