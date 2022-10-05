Dravidian model isn’t against spirituality: Stalin’s veiled swipe at BJP

Dravidian Model governance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is not against spirituality or people’s belief, but is opposed to those who use spirituality to further their political agenda based on divisiveness, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday taking a swipe at the BJP.

Addressing an event to commemorate the launch of the celebrations of 200th birth anniversary of Ramalinga “Vallalar” Adigal, organized in the state capital the Hindu, Religious, and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, Stalin said it was fitting that he busted a “few lies” that are being propagated against the DMK and its government at the programme.

Vallalar was one of the most famous Tamil saints, as well one of the greatest Tamil poets of the 19th century. Stalin said the DMK government, in line with a promise made in its election manifesto, had begun work on establishing the Vallalar International Centre at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Some people may be surprised, and some may even be under shock that the DMK dispensation is organising a mega event to recognise the contributions of Ramalinga Adigal, Stalin said, adding that they are the ones who accuse the Dravidian model as “one against spirituality.”

“A few people who use religion and spirituality for their living claim that the Dravidian model of governance is against spirituality and people’s belief. They are experts in cutting the speeches of leaders to fuel their divisive agenda. I want to make it clear at this forum that the DMK is not against spirituality,” Stalin said.

The Dravidian model is only against those who use spirituality to further their own political interests. “This model is also against those who propagate inequality on the basis of one’s birth. We are only against these principles and those who propagate them. People who understand Tamil culture know this very well as Tamil literature has always treated its people equally,” Stalin added.

He was responding to criticism from the BJP and other ring-wing organisations that the DMK was “anti-Hindu” and that its policies were against the majority religion. The Chief Minister, while praising Ramalinga Adigal’s immense contributions to Tamil society, termed the free breakfast scheme to school students of Classes 1 to 5 as an extension of the saint’s fight against hunger.