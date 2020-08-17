DRI busts Hyderabad drug racket, seizes substances worth Rs 82 crore

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have busted a drug racket by seizing substances worth about Rs 82 crore on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The operation carried out on Saturday was followed up by further confiscations in Mumbai as revealed on Monday by the DRI officials.

“Acting on a tip-off that Mephedrone was being illegally manufactured in a factory in Hyderabad, we seized 142.6 kg of Mephedrone valued at around Rs 28.52 crores, 31 kgs of Ephedrine valued at about Rs 3.1 crores. Apart from these drugs, raw materials procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 250 kg (worth Rs 50 crore), were also seized from the premises,” officials said in a statement.

While Mephedrone is a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Ephedrine is a controlled substance under the same act.

“The said drugs were meant for supply to various cities in India. One such consignment sent from Hyderabad was intercepted at Mumbai. The Mephedrone consignment was loaded in a private passenger bus as cargo with no person accompanying it to see that no link could be established even if the consignment were caught. However, with our swift follow-up raids, consignment recipients in Mumbai were identified and their premises including a drug manufacturing laboratory in a residential premise were raided, resulting in recovery of Mephedrone and Ketamine ready for distribution, apart from samples of other psychotropic substances,” officials said.

The mastermind who was illegally manufacturing the said drugs was arrested in Hyderabad and two persons were arrested in Mumbai. The mastermind is a past offender and arrested by the DRI in 2017 under the NDPS Act and was enlarged on bail.

In a coordinated operation spread out over three days in multiple locations of Hyderabad and Mumbai, DRI officers seized over 250 kgs of various drugs and cash of Rs 45 lakh in INR, USD, and EUR currency.

“The syndicate had a well-established chain of distribution both within and outside the country. The payment for the raw material and finished products took place through Hawala channels.”

This seizure of the contraband from the multi state operation follows the recent seizure of Afghan Heroin worth Rs 1000 crore from a container which arrived from Iran, DRI said.