Drive against stray dog menace in Kerala; Help of Covid volunteers to be utilisied

In view of the increasing incidents of stray dog bites in Kerala, the state government on Monday decided to launch a drive to vaccinate stray dogs.

Local Administration Minister M B Rajesh said that the state government would urge the Supreme Court to grant permission to kill rabid and ferocious stray dogs as the Supreme Court is scheduled to consider pleas in this regard this month. Stray dog shelters would be set up at panchayat levels.

The recent death of a couple of persons following rabies and the increasing instances of stray dog bites in the state have triggered a strong demand to kill stray dogs in the state. Hence the state government convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the matter.

The minister said that the vaccination drive would begin on September 20 and it aims at vaccinating all stray dogs within a month. The help of volunteers would be also sought for the purpose. The government is also planning to seek the service of volunteers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

"Incentives would be given to those bringing stray dogs for vaccination," he said.

As per government sources, there are around 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state. This year around 1.8 lakh stray dog bites were reported in the state.