Driver of Kerala minister's staff held for sexual assault

The driver of the private secretary of a minister in Kerala was held on charges of sexually assaulting a woman as well as for attempting to break into the house of a woman in Thiruvananthapuram city last week.

The accused Santosh, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, was said to have been roaming around in a government vehicle and committing the crimes.

Santosh is the driver of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine's private secretary Gopakumaran Nair.

While the minister and his private secretary said that the driver was a contract employee, the reasons for misusing a government vehicle remain unanswered.

It was during the early hours of October 26 that a lady doctor who went on a morning walk, around 5 am, suffered the sexual assault. Though she immediately reported the matter at the nearby police station, the police did not act swiftly.

After the matter came to light, another woman complained of a bid by a person to break into her house. From the CCTV visuals of both the incidents, the police suspected that the accused in both the incidents were the same. A sketch of the accused was also released by the police.

Santosh was traced on the basis of the vehicle he used as well as his mobile phone location. The lady doctor who suffered the sexual assault also identified the accused on Wednesday morning. Santosh was said to have trimmed his hair in a bid to escape from being caught.