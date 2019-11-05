Driver who tried to save lady Tahasildar dies

Even as the unresolved land issue seems to be the reason behind the ghastly death of Abdullapurmet Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy, the driver Gurunatham who tried to save his master and also got entangled with the fiery fire, died in a hospital here undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

The Tahaslidar was burnt alive by Suresh Mudiraj during lunch hour inside her office on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

The driver was badly burnt when he tried to save the lady officer from the hands of the assailant who sprinkled petrol on her and lit het with a cigarette lighter. Gurunatham, who ran into the room after hearing the cries of his boss for whom he has been working from past six years as driver, also caught the fire. He also ran out to save himself but he received severe burn injuries. Gurunatham is a native of Velidanda village of Suryapet district. He is the eldest son of Brahamayya and Ramanamma. He is left with a son and pregnant wife.

Officer Cremated

Meanwhile the last rites of the officer were performed at t eh Nagole cremation ground here on Tuesday afternoon. Vijayareddy’s husband Subhash Reddy lit the pyre amidst hundreds of revenue staff from different districts of Telangana. Earlier her body was taken from her Kothapet residence. The revenue employees raised slogans against the government all through the funeral procession.

Instigated to Kill Vijaya Reddy

The accused who is also badly burnt and is battling for his life with more than 65% burns, in his statement to the police said that he was fed up making repeated rounds to the Tahaslildar’s office for his Pattadar passbook and finally went there to request the officer. He agreed that he carried a bottle of petrol in his carry bag and resorted to the crime when the officer refused to issue him the pass book of ownership.

The police who have questioned Durgaiah, the paternal uncle of Suresh say that the he was probably instigated by the others who are fighting for land rights in the village as Suresh has nothing much to lose. Call records confirmed that the last cal made from the accused’s phone was to his uncle.