Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kerala, arrested

Kerala police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track.

Police said they arrested Kannur resident Jayaprakashan who drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18. "He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," police said today.

The car got turned off after moving a few metres through the track, following which the railway gatekeeper and locals informed the police and the nearby railway station.

Police recorded the arrest of the man on July 19 and seized his car before letting him off on bail.