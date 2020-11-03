Dubbaka by-poll: BJP upbeat with the high voter turnout

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, voters of Dubbaka have turned out in large numbers for the by-polls on Tuesday, registering 82.61 per cent voting.

The voting percentage in the rural assembly constituency could be revised with a compilation of the final voting numbers. Dubbaka had recorded over 86 per cent voting in the Telangana assembly elections of December 2018.

The BJP appeared upbeat with the high voter turnout. “Dubbaka voters have today decided that the BJP is the right party to take on the dictatorial regime in Telangana,” state unit chief Bandi Sanjay said.

The BJP, which has set the target of claiming power in Telangana in 2023, took the by-polls as a challenge and has canvassed extensively.

The ruling TRS and the BJP were engaged in a high voltage campaign for the polls that emerged as a close contest between the two.

TRS leaders who initially stated the BJP's effort to save deposits were seen concentrating their political attacks on the saffron party over the last two-three weeks.

BJP contestant Raghunandan Rao stood third in Dubbaka in the previous polls, whereas TRS's Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy won in 2014 and 2018.

The by-polls were necessitated by the death of Ramalinga Reddy in August, due to cardiac arrest. The TRS has fielded Solipeta's widow Sujatha as its candidate.

23 candidates were in the by-polls arena, including the Congress nominee Cheruku Srinivas.

Raghunandan's attachment to the constituency over the last two assembly polls and the 2019 general elections when he was the Medak Lok Sabha candidate and his connection with the youth are said to be working in BJP's favour.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew and finance minister Harish Rao has led the TRS campaign promising development in the constituency sitting in contrast with the neighboring, high profile Gajwel, Siddipet, and Sircilla – all three constituencies represented by CM Rao's family.

Covid-19 patients were allowed to vote between 5 and 6 PM and all those in the queue lines by 6 PM were also permitted to vote. The Telangana turnout is the highest in the country on Tuesday Phase-2 polls, after Nagaland.