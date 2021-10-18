DVAC conducts raids at locations of former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Wing conducted raids at locations of former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday, in connection with disproportionate assets case, news agency ANI reported.
More details to follow...
