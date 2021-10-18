DVAC raids locations of ex-TN health minister

DVAC conducts raids at locations of former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 18 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 08:39 ist
Former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar. Credit: Twitter/@@Vijayabaskarofl

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Wing conducted raids at locations of former Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday, in connection with disproportionate assets case, news agency ANI reported.

More details to follow...

Tamil Nadu
raids
C Vijayabaskar
Corruption
India News

