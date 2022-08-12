8th AIADMK ex-MLA under DVAC radar for irregular assets

DVAC raids eighth AIADMK ex-MLA over disproportionate assets

K P P Bhaskar, a two-time MLA from Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, accumulated wealth to the tune of Rs 4.72 crores, DVAC said

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 19:33 ist
The FIR filed against Bhaskar by the DVAC said he and his wife Uma amassed wealth of Rs 4.72 crore. Credit: iStock Images

A former AIADMK MLA came under the radar of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Friday with the agency filing a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him and conducting searches at 26 places connected to him.

In a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DVAC said that K P P Bhaskar, a two-time MLA from Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, accumulated wealth to the tune of Rs 4.72 crores, which is 315 per cent more than his legal income.

Bhaskar is the eighth former AIADMK MLA to be implicated by the DVAC in a DA case, even as the agency filed similar cases against seven former ministers and raided properties belonging to them. Prominent among them were C Vijayabaskar, and trusted lieutenants of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, S P Velumani and P Thangamani.

The FIR filed against Bhaskar by the DVAC said he and his wife Uma amassed wealth of Rs 4.72 crore, which was disproportionate to the known sources of their income. The couple were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“As many as 26 places connected to Bhaskar, his relatives, and aides are being searched. Investigation is on,” a statement from the DVAC said.

The DMK, while in opposition, had submitted a long list of corruption charges against half a dozen ministers of the AIADMK government. The party had also promised to constitute a special court to try all such cases.

AIADMK
DVAC
Disproportionate Assets
India News

