DVAC raids former TN Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday came under the Directorate of Vigilance and anti-Corruption (DVAC) net with sleuths from the agency swooping down on 48 premises across the state in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case filed against him and his wife.

Educational institutions run by Vijayabaskar’s family under the name of Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust also came under the DVAC’s radar. At the end of the day-long searches, DVAC said it found Rs 23.85 lakh in cash, 4.87 kg of gold, and registration certificates (RC) of over 100 commercial vehicles.

Vijayabaskar is the fourth minister in the erstwhile Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet to be raided by the DVAC after the DMK government stormed to power in May this year. M R Vijayabhaskar, S P Velumani, and K C Veeramani were earlier raided by the DVAC.

In the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the DVAC in Pudukkottai district on October 17, Vijayabaskar has been added as accused no. 1 (A1) and his wife Ramya (A2). As expected, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the raids on Vijayabaskar.

Vijayabaskar was one of the most controversial ministers in the previous AIADMK government as he was raided by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore gutka scam in 2018. He also came under the Income Tax (I-T) radar in 2017 days before by-elections were to be held in R K Nagar constituency in Chennai, the elections were rescinded due to rampant use of money to buy votes.

In the FIR, the DVAC said Vijayabaskar has “accumulated maximum assets by intentionally enriched himself during the period of his office from 01.04.2016 to 31.03.2021 and hence, the same was taken as check period.”

The FIR said Vijayabaskar had in 2016 declared that his assets were worth Rs 6,41,91,310 but his assets grew to Rs 57,77,11,404 as on 31.03.2021, at the end of the said check period.

“The accused A-l C Vijayabaskar and A-2 Ramya had received lawful sources of income as revealed in his income tax returns and election affidavits to the tune of Rs.58,64,25,887 during the said check period. They incurred expenses to the tune of Rs.34,51,62,529 during the said check period,” the FIR said.

It added that Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya have assets worth Rs 27.22 crore which is disproportionate to the known sources of their income. The DVAC also said the family members of Vijayabaskar created a trust in the name of Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust and established several institutes where the “ill-gotten” money could have been invested.

The DMK, while in opposition, had submitted a huge list of corruption charges against half a dozen ministers. The party had also promised to constitute a special court to try all such cases.

