DVS tried to shield corrupt official: IAS officer

A Kerala cadre IAS officer, whose services the Kerala government is seeking to terminate, said he is being targeted after he exposed corruption in the Coconut Development Board’s (CDB) offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Raju Narayana Swamy, who was the chairman of the CDB, said he was being removed for taking on the corrupt, including refusing to accede to a request from Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who allegedly sought to shield a corrupt official of the Board.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Swamy, who is an additional chief secretary rank officer, said on Friday that while serving as chairman of the board he had unearthed corruption at regional offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Swamy said that teak wood worth crores was illegally cut from the Mandya farm. “I probed into it as per a report of CBI and the CBI also charge-sheeted the corrupt officials. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda even called me and asked to withdraw from the move. He even forwarded to me a letter asking that the suspension of the key corrupt official Hemachandra should be revoked. I firmly rejected it,” said Swamy.

Swamy also said that his abrupt removal as the board chairman before the completion of his two-year term was the result of his tough stand against corruption.

The Kerala government reportedly sent an adverse report to the Centre as Swamy has not come back to the parent cadre (Kerala government) after he was repatriated from the service.

Sadananda Gowda was not available for comment.