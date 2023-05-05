DYFI to launch social media campaign to counter 'hate campaign' against Kerala

Accusing the Sangh Parivar of carrying out a hate campaign against Kerala, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M), on Friday said it will launch a massive social media campaign to tell the world about the "real Kerala story".

DYFI state president V K Sanoj said the organisation is starting a YouTube channel named "Kerala Story" and anyone from the public can send the real stories of the state to them.

"We will check these videos and upload them. These videos will be uploaded to other social media platforms also," Sanoj told PTI.

Also Read | Muslim body moves Supreme Court against 'The Kerala Story'

DYFI All India president and Rajya Sabha MP, A A Rahim, said the idea is to defend the "RSS' hate campaign against Kerala."

"They have been indulging in such hate campaigns, starting with the Love Jihad and Narcotics Jihad campaigns. They have been circulating many such false propaganda through social media handles to tarnish the image of Kerala," Rahim alleged.

Also Read | ‘The Kerala Story’ controversy and how it has snowballed

"Any subjects from communal harmony to tourism destinations, to education and social welfare schemes like the Life Mission to provide houses for the poor can be the subjects of the videos. We will share a WhatsApp number with the public, and they can send the videos to that number," Sanoj said.

A team from the organisation will watch these videos and upload them as per merit, he said.