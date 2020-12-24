DYFI worker killed at Kerala's Kasargod

A DYFI worker was murdered at Kasargod district in Kerala on Wednesday night. The accused were suspected to be Indian Union Muslim League workers.

Abdul Rahman Auf, 30, of Kalluravi near Kanhangad was murdered. A three-member gang alleged stabbed and hacked him. Based on a statement of another person who suffered injuries in the attack, the police launched a search for three workers of the Youth League.

District Police Chief Shilpa Dyavaiah said that it was too early to say that it was a political murder.

The police were learned to have already nabbed the three accused. Political tension was reported to be prevailing in the locality in connection with the recent local body polls.