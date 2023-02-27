E-elephant's demand rises in Kerala temple festivals

An e-elephant introduced to a temple in Kerala's Thrissur district as an alternative to the use of live elephants has sparked increased interest.

While some temples want to hire the e-elephant from the Thrissur temple, two temples were interested in replicating the model.

The e-elephant of Irinjadappilli Sreekrishna temple near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district was formally offered to the temple at a 'Nadayiruthal' function on Sunday. The e-elephant named Irinjadappilli Raman carried the deity during the offering ceremony in the presence of known tantris and astrologers. The event had drawn a huge crowd.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) donated the e-elephant as part of its efforts to end the torture towards elephants during temple festivals. The nearly 11-feet-tall e-elephant, made using metal, rubber sheets and motors, will move its heads, ears and tail. Its trunk could also shower water.

PETA India director of advocacy projects Khushboo Gupta told DH that a temple in Thrissur and another in Kollam district enquired about replicating the same model. "We will be looking into the request. The temples would give an undertaking that they would not use elephants or any animals for festivals. Then only PETA will consider donating e-elephants," Gupta said.

Rajkumar Namboothiri, the current head of the family-run Irinjadappilli Sreekrishna temple, said that many local temples in Thrissur enquired about hiring e-elephants for their temple festivals. "We are willing to hire the e-elephant on a nominal rent only as our main intention is to popularise the alternative to live elephants," he said.

The introduction of the e-elephant had not gone down well with a section of elephant owners who allege that the traditions were being sabotaged. But Rajkumar said no "tantrik books" mentioned the need to use elephants for temple rituals.