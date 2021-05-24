E-pass mandatory to enter Telangana, says DGP

However, ambulances carrying patients from other states would be allowed

PTI
PTI,
  • May 24 2021, 23:45 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said all vehicles entering the state from outside of it would be allowed only through e-pass or equivalent pass issued in the place of origin.

In a statement, he, however, said ambulances carrying patients from other states would be allowed.

There were reports that hundreds of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh were stopped by the Telangana police on Sunday at the borders. "We are allowing all types of motorists with e-passes issued by the respective states," he said in the release.

In addition, he clarified that all types of transport vehicles are allowed on national highways.

