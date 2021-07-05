E-pass must to for tourists enter Nilgiris from these Karnataka and Kerala

E-pass must to enter Nilgiris from these states

The decision to open the famous tourist places in the district will be taken after the directions from the State government, the Nilgiris Collector told reporters

PTI
PTI, Udhagamandalam,
  • Jul 05 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 15:42 ist
A tea garden in Ooty. Credit: iStock Photo

Tourists and general public coming from Kerala and Karnataka must have e-passes to enter Nilgiris district, Collector J Innocent Divya said here on Monday.

Besides, the decision to open the famous tourist places in the district will be taken after the directions from the State government, the Nilgiris Collector told reporters here.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Rs 65 lakh Government Sait Memorial Maternity Hospital.

The state government had on Friday removed requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts, as it announced relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

