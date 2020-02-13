Each MLA must adopt 3 government schools: Govt advisor tells BS Yediyurappa

MR Doreswamy, advisor to state government (Education Reforms), has recommended Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa to make it mandatory for each MLA and MLC to adopt at least three government schools in their respective constituencies.

He even requested the Chief Minister to include and announce this in the upcoming state budget. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, M R Doreswamy said, "I have submitted a set of recommendations relating to both primary and higher education to include in the budget."

Speaking about reforms in the higher education sector, Doreswamy stressed on the need to appoint highly eligible candidates for the post of vice chancellors at state run varsities. "This has to be followed at government, search committee and governor-levels during the appointment of Vice Chancellors. There is no dearth of talent and eligibility in the State and authorities concerned must ensure that the right person is appointed at the right place, by taking extreme care," he mentioned.