Ease in norms to parade jumbos in Kerala's temple festivals flayed

Animal rights activists have flayed the Kerala government’s decision to allow the parading of elephants in temple festivals.

The activists have alleged that the move is aimed to help the captive elephant custodians mint money.

Kerala Forests Minister AK Saseendran said on Tuesday that the deadline for temples to register for festivals involving elephants was extended up to May 31.

However, animal rights activists alleged that the decision violated the Supreme Court order that permitted registration of temples within six weeks from the date of the court order of August 18, 2015. Hence, the move could be an attempt to allow more temple festivals with elephants, thereby ensuring brisk business. Kerala has around 450 captive elephants.

Kerala Animal Welfare Board former member M N Jayachandran told DH that the present order was dubious. The state government had taken a similar decision in 2020 also.

Legal opinion

Advocate Aparna Bhatt, who represented the petitioner, told DH that any further extension for registration of temple festivals parading elephants would violate the 2015 SC order.

Meanwhile, the Kerala forest minister’s office said that the decision was taken after obtaining the legal opinion of the state government’s standing counsel at the Supreme Court. The intention of the decision was only to bring more temples under the authorities’ control through registration, a senior official justified.

Jayachandran said that any further relaxations favouring parading elephants for festivals would be disastrous. Several instances were reported of elephants in musth after being paraded in the hot climate in the state.

