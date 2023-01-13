Eatery rating apps and use-by time on food parcels in Kerala

The Kerala government has decided to introduce a hygiene rating system for eateries as well as to insist on use-by time labels on food parcels in view of instances of food poisoning even leading to deaths.

Health Minister Veena George said that a mobile app for rating eateries based on hygiene would be introduced soon. The public would be able to rate hotels through the app. Hotels would have to upload their pictures and videos on the app.

A meeting convened by the minister with representatives of eateries also decided to supply mayonnaise prepared using either vegetable oil or pasteurised egg at hotels as many instances of food poisoning were found to be caused by mayonnaise. Hotels were instructed to attach labels mentioning use-by time on all food parcels. Licences will be made mandatory for catering units also.

A series of food poisoning instances though eateries in recent weeks have prompted the government to tighten the norms for ensuring food safety. While a nurse died of food poisoning at the Kottayam district last month, a teenage girl died of food poisoning in Kasargod.