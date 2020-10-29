ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case after three hours of questioning

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned in connection with his alleged links with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case.

Bineesh was questioned at the agency's zonal office here this morning for three hours following which he was taken to the court for further proceedings.

The officials would seek four-day custody of Bineesh, ED sources said.

This was the third time Bineesh was asked to appear before the central agency for interrogation.

Last time, the ED officials had grilled Bineesh for about six hours over his financial dealings with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

The central agency's action came following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case.

Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently.

Muslim Youth League General Secretary P K Firos had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

Bineesh has said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.