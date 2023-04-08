IPL betting: ED arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani

ED arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting

Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were recently arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 08 2023, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 13:19 ist
The Ahmedabad office of the ED took his custody on Friday approaching a Mumbai court with a production warrant. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an under probe Indian Premier League (IPL) 'betting racket', officials said Saturday.

Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages, purportedly hers, to extort money from her when she refused to save Jaisinghani (Anil) from several FIRs lodged against him.

The Ahmedabad office of the ED took his custody on Friday approaching a Mumbai court with a production warrant and seeking his custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read | Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Mumbai court denies bail to 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani

The ED was acting upon an open non-bailable warrant issued in the past against Jaisinghani by an Ahmedabad court that was issued in connection with the 2015 money laundering case linked to alleged betting in the IPL matches being probed by the federal agency.

The agency is understood to be recording Jaisinghani's statement in this case having obtained his custody on Friday.

Jaisinghani was recently also taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh Police in a case of alleged bootlegging.

The father-daughter pair is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy as part of which Aniksha developed friendly relations with Amruta Fadnavis and then requested her to "save her father from the several criminal cases pending against him as the husband of the complainant (Amruta Fadnavis) is a public servant."

Aniksha tried to offer a bribe of Rs 1 crore to Amruta Fadnavis.

The Malabar Hill Police Station in south Mumbai on February 20 registered an FIR against Anil Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.

Aniksha, who was arrested on March 17, was granted bail in the case on March 27 by the court.

Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Gujarat, is currently in judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
IPL betting
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

 