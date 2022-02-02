ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.5 cr of TN minister

ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.5 crore of TN minister Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan had appeared before the ED in September 2021 after a disproportionate asset case was registered against him

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 20:27 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached properties, whose guideline value is around Rs 6.5 crore, belonging to Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan which were acquired when he was a minister in the AIADMK Government from 2002 to 2006. 

The properties were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Radhakrishnan, who was Urban Development Minister in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet, was expelled from the AIADMK after which he joined the DMK. After winning the 2021 elections, he is now a minister in the M K Stalin government, 

Officials said ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Thoothukudi Detachment, against Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2 crore. 

“During the course of the investigation, ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land, residential properties) worth Rs.1 crore (purchase value) acquired by Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the check period 14.5.2001 to 31.3.2006 in the names of his family members,” an official said.
 

Tamil Nadu
ED
India News
Prevention of Money Laundering Act

