ED conducts searches at premises of Chettinad Group in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chennai-based Chettinad Group as part of an investigation being conducted under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said.
They said premises in state capital Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) and few other places are being raided.
Also Read | CBI searches TMC MLA's residence in Bengal in school jobs 'scam' probe
The about 100-years-old business group has its interests in a variety of sectors like cement manufacturing, logistics, construction, among others.
The Income-tax department had searched the company in December, 2020 and claimed to have detected tax evasion of more than Rs 700 crore.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative authority for the I-T department, issued a statement in this regard and claimed to have seized "unaccounted" cash of Rs 23 crore during these searches.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan
Some iconic moments from Sachin's career
SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base
Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk
China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025
Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match