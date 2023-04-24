ED searches premises of Chettinad Group in TN

ED conducts searches at premises of Chettinad Group in Tamil Nadu

They said premises in state capital Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) and few other places are being raided

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Chennai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 15:25 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chennai-based Chettinad Group as part of an investigation being conducted under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said.

They said premises in state capital Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) and few other places are being raided.

Also Read | CBI searches TMC MLA's residence in Bengal in school jobs 'scam' probe

The about 100-years-old business group has its interests in a variety of sectors like cement manufacturing, logistics, construction, among others.

The Income-tax department had searched the company in December, 2020 and claimed to have detected tax evasion of more than Rs 700 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative authority for the I-T department, issued a statement in this regard and claimed to have seized "unaccounted" cash of Rs 23 crore during these searches.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ED
Enforcement Directorate
Tamil Nadu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk

Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk

China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025

China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

 