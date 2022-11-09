ED conducts searches in Telangana over illegal mining case; minister's residence raided

ED conducts raids in Telangana over illegal mining case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 09 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 16:43 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday conducted raids in Telangana in connection with a granite company involved in an alleged illegal mining case, ANI reported. 

Raids are currently under way at Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence in Karimnagar.

More to follow...

Telangana
India News
ED
Enforcement Directorate

