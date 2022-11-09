ED conducts searches in Telangana over illegal mining case; minister's residence raided

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday conducted raids in Telangana in connection with a granite company involved in an alleged illegal mining case, ANI reported.
Raids are currently under way at Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence in Karimnagar.
Telangana | ED officials conducting raids in connection with a granite company involved in an alleged illegal mining case. Raids are underway at Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence in Karimnagar. pic.twitter.com/YENtBSMRuW
