ED extends probe against Bineesh Kodiyeri to Kerala

A team of Enforcement Directorate probing Bineesh Kodiyeri's connection with the Bengaluru drug peddling racket, reportedly reached Thiruvananthapuram as part of the probe.

Bineesh is the son of CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

According to sources, the team is in Thiruvananthapuram to investigate Bineesh's assets and investments. The team may seek details from his business associates.

Abdul Latheef, a city-based businessman, is alleged to be Bineesh's benami. Bineesh was suspected to have invested in a couple of hotel businesses along with Abdul Latheef. A firm run by Latheef had bagged some contracts from the UAE consulate in Kerala allegedly following Bineesh's intervention.

Meanwhile, even as there were suggestions in the Left Front that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan may keep off from the party secretary post for the time being citing health reasons, the party leadership was not in favour of it as it may weaken the party's allegations that central agencies are targeting the party as part of a political plot.

Since the local body and Assembly elections are approaching in Kerala, the party was concerned about the serious allegations that came up at this juncture.