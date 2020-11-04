ED notice to another personal staff of Kerala CM

The fresh development came close on the heels of the Chief Minister accusing the ED of crossing the limits

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Nov 04 2020
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 23:14 ist

After former principal secretary, another personal staff member of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was learned to be issued a notice by Enforcement Directorate for taking a statement.

An additional private secretary of the Chief Minister was reportedly issued notice by ED to appear on Friday. However, officials preferred to be tight-lipped on the matter.

The said official has been a close confidant of Vijayan over many years.

The fresh development came close on the heels of the Chief Minister accusing the ED of crossing the limits as the ED sought details regarding major infrastructure projects of the state.

BJP state president K Surendran had been stating that two more officials of Kerala CMO were having links with gold smuggling racket.

