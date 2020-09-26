ED probes assets of Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri

The Enforcement Directorate is learnt to be collecting details of assets of Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Bineesh was earlier quizzed by the agency in connection with a case registered against the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. He was also found to have links with Anoop Mohammed, a Kerala man held by the NCB from Bengaluru. Bineesh also said that Mohammed borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him for the latter's hotel business.

According to sources, as part of the investigation, the ED has sought the details of Bineesh's immovable assets. A letter in this regard was also learnt to have been written to the state registration department. A decision on implicating Bineesh in the case would be taken only after verifying the details.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership in Kerala alleged that the CBI case into a housing scheme with the UAE agency's financial support was politically motivated.

The CBI was acting as per the interest of the BJP. The agency did not follow the due process while registering this case based on an MLA's petition, the party maintained.

After a meeting of the CPM leadership on Saturday, Balakrishnan said that the CPM would politically face such moves by the BJP and the Congress that were aimed at sabotaging the Left Front government.

He also accused the Congress, which earlier accused the BJP of misusing central agencies, of not opposing the misuse of the agencies in Kerala.

The CBI, which registered a case on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in Rs 20 crore housing scheme funded by Emirates Red Crescent, already conducted searches at a couple of locations in connection with the investigation.

There were reports that the state vigilance took files on the controversial housing scheme from the state secretariat on Friday as the state government ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

The Opposition parties earlier alleged that the vigilance probe was an attempt by the government to scuttle a fair probe.