ED raids Lakshadweep MP's premises in Kerala

ED raids Lakshadweep MP's premises in Kerala

According to sources, raids were conducted at a private firm in Kozhikode and a couple of houses of Faizal's relatives in Kochi.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 25 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 23:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate officials reportedly carried out raids at a couple of premises in Kerala associated with Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.

According to sources, raids were conducted at a private firm in Kozhikode and a couple of houses of Faizal's relatives in Kochi. Raids were reportedly conducted at his house and office on Saturday.

Also Read | ED conducts raids in Mumbai in BMC scam case against businessman Sujit Patkar

The CBI had earlier initiated a probe against Faizal in connection with the alleged irregularities in tuna export from Lakshadweep. The ED initiated a probe on the basis of the CBI probe, sources said.

Faizal, who is a NCP leader, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in January after he was convicted in an attempt to murder case. But his disqualification was later revoked after the high court suspended the conviction.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lakshadeep
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Being able to entertain people proudest achievement'

'Being able to entertain people proudest achievement'

Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused

Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

 