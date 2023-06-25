ED raids Lakshadweep MP's premises in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate officials reportedly carried out raids at a couple of premises in Kerala associated with Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.

According to sources, raids were conducted at a private firm in Kozhikode and a couple of houses of Faizal's relatives in Kochi. Raids were reportedly conducted at his house and office on Saturday.

The CBI had earlier initiated a probe against Faizal in connection with the alleged irregularities in tuna export from Lakshadweep. The ED initiated a probe on the basis of the CBI probe, sources said.

Faizal, who is a NCP leader, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in January after he was convicted in an attempt to murder case. But his disqualification was later revoked after the high court suspended the conviction.