ED raids Manappuram Finance over money laundering

ED raids Manappuram Finance premises in Kerala on money laundering charges

A total of four premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters are being searched

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Kochi,
  • May 03 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 14:16 ist
The Enforcement Directorate logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance in Kerala as part of a money laundering investigation against it, official sources said.

They said the raids are being undertaken to gather evidences related to allegations of collecting public deposits worth over Rs 150 crore by the company in contravention of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

A total of four premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters are being searched, they said.

Also read | ED conducts searches against BYJU's CEO Raveendran, says he never appeared for questioning

An email sent to the company did not elicit an immediate response.

The agency, according to sources, suspects "large-scale" cash transactions by the company and is looking at gathering documents and recording statements of the company executives in this context.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
Kerala
Reserve Bank of India
Manappuram Finance

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 