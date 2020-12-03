ED raids residences of PFI national leaders in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of five national leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, including national chairman O M A Salam.

While sources said that the raids were in connection with allegations that PFI funded the anti-CAA protests, PFI maintained that it was a political ploy to divert attention from farmers' stir.

Raids were conducted at the residences of PFI chairman O M A Salam, Kerala state president and national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, national vice chairman E M Abdul Rahiman, national executive committee member P Koya and former state president Karamana Ashraf.

The raid by separate teams of ED at the houses in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts began in the morning and were over by noon. Laptops, pen drives, books and some other documents were learnt to be seized by the ED officials from the houses.

According to sources, ED had earlier sought many documents and details regarding financial transactions of PFI. The raids were sequel to that.

Elamaram told DH that the raids were part of a political ploy to divert attention from the ongoing farmers' stir. The ED had sought certain details from PFI several months back and all those were submitted. Now they have seized some laptops, pen drives and some books, which were quite common gadgets in most houses where students are studying, he said.

Earlier, there were reports that the ED had submitted a report to the Home Ministry in which the role of PFI in funding anti-CAA protests was mentioned. BJP leaders also alleged that PFI funded the anti-CAA stirs.