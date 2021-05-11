Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

While India continues to struggle with the ravaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a remote village in the hilly district of Idukki in Kerala has achieved the rare distinction of being the only panchayat in the state to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat of Kerala, has zero Covid cases so far. Self-imposed lockdown, vigil of local tribal communities against the entry of outsiders, the lifestyle of the people, especially consumption of locally-grown produce, as well as the fresh climate of the forest area, are considered to be the reasons.

Situated about 35 kilometres from Munnar, the panchayat has 106 square kilometres of forest land with not even motorable roads and proper connectivity. It has a population of around 3,000 persons in around 750 families in 28 settlements. Apart from the democratically-elected panchayat administration, the panchayat also has a local tribal assembly called the ‘Oorukkoottam’.

Director of panchayats P K Jayashree told DH that as per information available, Edamalakkudy is the only panchayat in Kerala from where not even a single Covid case has ben reported so far.

Ever since the pandemic began last year, the ‘Oorukoottam’ and local panchayat initiated a self-imposed lockdown. While entry of outsiders to the panchayat was strictly restricted, members of the panchayat who go out for unavoidable needs make it a point to remain in quarantine for nearly two weeks after their return.

Edamalakkudy panchayat secretary Varghese said the panchayat had supplied masks and sanitizers to people, who were all diligently using it. The Girijan cooperative society of the locality, which is carrying out the supply of essential commodities, is also ensuring that those involved in the supply are free from Covid-19.

Varghese said people of the locality were generally healthy as they primarily consumed locally-grown produce, mainly a vegetarian diet. Moreover, since it is a pollution-free forest area, people are also breathing in clean and fresh air. These could be also attributing factors to the panchayat's success story.

At present, health authorities are planning a vaccination drive in the panchayat. But the Oorukoottam and panchayat authorities have cautioned that the health officials turning up for vaccination drive should not end up becoming Covid-carriers.

Meanwhile, the panchayat has also kept a medical plan ready, especially since they lack adequate medical facilities.