Education should be brought back to state list: Tamil Nadu

Contending that admissions into undergraduate programmes, including medicine, should be solely based on plus-two marks, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reiterated its opposition to entrance examinations at the entry stage which will only help coaching centres “mint money”.

At the 163rd convocation ceremony of the University of Madras here, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, flanked by Chief Minister M K Stalin, told Governor R N Ravi that education should be brought back to the State list from the Concurrent list of the Constitution to ensure that states get a “freehand” in the sector.

In his speech, Stalin said the tenure of his government will be the “golden period” for higher education in Tamil Nadu and listed the initiatives being taken by his government to upgrade infrastructure in existing colleges and universities. He also congratulated the University of Madras for announcing free education to members of the transgender community in the institute.

The Chief Minister added that the university will include ‘Social Justice’ as a subject for UG students from the 2022-2023 academic year.

While thanking the Governor for forwarding the NEET bill re-enacted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to President Ram Nath Kovind, Ponmudy said the state government firmly believes entrance exams are not necessary for admissions into arts and science courses, medicine, engineering, and other streams.

“We now hear there are plans to introduce entrance exams for admissions into B.A. and B.Sc. as well. Entrance exams will only benefit coaching centres that will utilise the opportunity to mint money. Our view is that entrance exam (at the entry-level) be it NEET or any other exam should be dispensed with. Marks scored in plus-two should be the criteria,” he said.

“We also want education to be back on the State list. Our Chief Minister has made this demand to the Union Government, and I have also told our Governor that this will help the states reform the education sector in a much better way,” Ponmudy added.